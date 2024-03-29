JOIN US
world

Netanyahu agrees to send delegation to Egypt, Qatar for Gaza talks

Netanyahu's office said he spoke with the heads of Israeli intelligence agencies Shin Bet and Mossad.
Last Updated 29 March 2024, 13:36 IST

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to send delegations to Egypt and Qatar, where negotiators have been trying to secure the release of Israeli hostages as part of a possible Gaza ceasefire deal, his office said on Friday.

Netanyahu's office said he spoke with the heads of Israeli intelligence agencies Shin Bet and Mossad and "approved that delegations on their behalf go in the coming days to Doha and Cairo," with a mandate to push forward with negotiations.

(Published 29 March 2024, 13:36 IST)
