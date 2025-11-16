Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Netanyahu faces far-right backlash after US-backed statement on Palestinian state

On Saturday far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich called on Netanyahu to denounce the idea of a Palestinian state.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 13:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 13:34 IST
World newsUSIsraelPalestineBenjamin Netanyahu

Follow us on :

Follow Us