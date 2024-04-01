Netanyahu revives moves to shut Qatar's Al Jazeera TV in Israel

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revived moves on Monday to shut down Qatari satellite television station Al Jazeera in Israel, saying through his party spokesperson that parliament would be convened in the evening to ratify the necessary law.

Thereafter, Netanyahu "will take immediate action to shut down Al Jazeera in accordance with procedure set out in the law," the Likud party statement said. Israel has previously accused the station of agitating against it among Arab viewers.

There was no immediate comment from the station's main office or the Qatari government in Doha.

Israeli officials have long complained about Al Jazeera's coverage but stopped short of taking action, mindful of Qatar's bankrolling of Palestinian construction projects in the Gaza Strip - seen by all sides as a means of staving off conflict.