Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Netanyahu says getting rid of Hamas chiefs in Qatar would remove main obstacle to Gaza deal

Israel targeted the Hamas leadership in Doha in air strikes that were condemned by Qatar, which has served as one of the venues for ceasefire talks.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 18:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 18:17 IST
World newsIsraelQatarHamasGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us