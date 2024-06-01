Netanyahu says Israeli Gaza proposal allows return of all hostages, elimination of Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office said on Friday that Israel had authorized negotiators to present a Gaza truce deal after U.S. President Joe Biden revealed details of a three-phased ceasefire plan he said was proposed by Israel.

"The Israeli government is united in the desire to return our hostages as soon as possible and is working to achieve this goal," the statement said.

"Therefore, the prime minister has authorized the negotiating team to present an outline for achieving this goal, while insisting that the war will not end until all of its goals are achieved, including the return of all our hostages and the destruction of Hamas' military and governmental capabilities."