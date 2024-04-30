Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah ‘with or without’ ceasefire deal

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel vowed anew Tuesday to launch an invasion into the southern Gaza Strip, even as a renewed push for a cease-fire agreement was showing glimmers of a potential breakthrough.

After seven months of an Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the United States, Qatar and several other countries have been hoping to broker a cease-fire, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting the Middle East to press for an agreement.

But with Hamas arguing that any agreement should include an end to the war, and with right-wing politicians in Israel threatening to leave the government coalition if the long-planned incursion into Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip, is delayed, Netanyahu said that Israel reserved the right to keep fighting.

“The idea that we will halt the war before achieving all of its goals is out of the question,” he said in a meeting with the families of hostages being held in Gaza, according to a statement from his office. “We will enter Rafah, and we will eliminate the Hamas battalions there— with or without a deal— in order to achieve the total victory.”