New Caledonia protesters, police play 'cat and mouse' before Macron arrives

Jimmy Naouna, from the Front de Liberation Nationale Kanak et Socialiste (FLNKS) of New Caledonia, said the pro-independence political party had called for protesters to remove road blocks, which are restricting movement and supply of food in the capital Noumea, yet they continue to appear overnight.

"The police forces go around clearing these barricades but the youth right after that, they put them up again, so its almost a cat and mouse game. We will see what happens when Macron gets here," he told Reuters in an interview.

FLNKS, the party of the New Caledonia government's president Louis Mapou, want Paris to scrap an electoral reform that sparked riots a week ago that have killed six. Some leaders fear the change will dilute the vote of indigenous Kanak, who make up 40% of the population.

"We are expecting if he travels to Kanaky he will make some strong announcement that he is withdrawing this electoral bill, but if he is just coming here as a provocation that might just turn bad," Naouna said, using the island's indigenous name.