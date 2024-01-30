India engages with Taliban’s government despite non-recognition

New Delhi had shut down the Embassy of India in Kabul when the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 1996. The gun-toting militants had not found any Indian when they had raided and ransacked the Embassy of India in Kabul after executing the former Afghan President Mohammad Najibullah and hanging his body from a traffic light pole. But after the Sunni Islamist militia had returned to power in Kabul on August 15, 2021, taking advantage of the withdrawal of the US-led International Security Assistance Force, New Delhi had evacuated its envoy and diplomats from Afghanistan within 48 hours but had not formally shut down its embassy in Kabul and thus avoided severing diplomatic relations between the two nations.