Homeworld

New In Pics | July 23, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 02:14 IST

Pro-Israel counter protestors gather as Pro-Palestinian supporters protest against City University of New York (CUNY) college allowing the filming of an FBI: Most Wanted episode fictionalising a Gaza Solidarity Encampment in New York City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The entourage of the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield prepares to board a plane after a visit to Haiti at the Kenyan police base, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A tourist uses an umbrella at San Nicolas viewpoint in front of La Alhambra, during a hot summer day in Granada, Spain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Wildfire burns on the edge of the Cariboo region city of Williams Lake.

Credit: Spencer Stratton Photography/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants rest before continuing their journey toward the US, in Tapachula.

Credit: Reuters Photo

