New In Pics | July 24, 2024: Best photos from around the world

US President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One on his way back to Washington, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
The jaguar Africa embraces her cub at the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, Mexico
Spanish breakdancer Laura Garcia, 29, (B-Girl RawLaw) performs on a street, in downtown Granada, Spain.
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at campaign event in West Allis, Wisconsin.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosts Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of Fatah, Mahmoud al-Aloul and senior member of Hamas, Mussa Abu Marzuk, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.
Published 24 July 2024, 00:57 IST