Homeworld

New In Pics | July 24, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 00:57 IST

US President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One on his way back to Washington, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The jaguar Africa embraces her cub at the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, Mexico

Credit: Reuters Photo

Spanish breakdancer Laura Garcia, 29, (B-Girl RawLaw) performs on a street, in downtown Granada, Spain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at campaign event in West Allis, Wisconsin.

Credit: Reuters Photo

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosts Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of Fatah, Mahmoud al-Aloul and senior member of Hamas, Mussa Abu Marzuk, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 24 July 2024, 00:57 IST
