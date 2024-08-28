New sinkhole opens up in Kuala Lumpur after Indian woman is swept away

A second sinkhole appeared in the heart of Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, just 50 meters away from where a woman was swallowed into the ground last week and remains missing.

The new sinkhole, located on a road a little over a mile’s walk from the glittering Petronas Twin Towers, has been cordoned off as authorities inspect the sewage pipes in the area for further damage, according to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

While no casualties were reported Wednesday, it’s the same road where a woman fell and disappeared after the earth abruptly opened up beneath her feet. Search and rescue operations for the Indian national, now in its sixth day, have been hampered by heavy rainfall in the capital.