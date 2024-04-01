News in Pics | April 1, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Traditional burning of Judas during the Holly week in Caracas.
Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), greets his supporters at the CHP headquarters following the early results during the local elections in Ankara.
Demonstrators pay tribute to the victims of the military dictatorship during a protest to mark the 60th anniversary of Brazil's 1964 military coup, in Sao Paulo.
Supporters of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), celebrate following the early results in front of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) in Istanbul.
International Transgender Day of Visibility celebration in San Francisco.
(Published 01 April 2024, 01:32 IST)