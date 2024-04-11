JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 11, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 11 April 2024, 00:52 IST

Follow Us

Natalie Brown holds a photograph of her mother Birdia Whitfield Bush, during a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the "Rosies" - women such as 'Rosie the Riveters' who held jobs or volunteered in support of the war effort during World War II, in Emancipation Hall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S.

Natalie Brown holds a photograph of her mother Birdia Whitfield Bush, during a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the "Rosies" - women such as 'Rosie the Riveters' who held jobs or volunteered in support of the war effort during World War II, in Emancipation Hall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Zendaya attends the UK premiere of the film "Challengers" at Leicester Square, in London, Britain, April 10, 2024.

Actor Zendaya attends the UK premiere of the film "Challengers" at Leicester Square, in London, Britain, April 10, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Al Hilal's Neymar with Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus during a training session

Al Hilal's Neymar with Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus during a training session

Credit: Reuters Photo

An idol of Lord Ram being brought ahead of the 'Ram Navami' festival at Jagdalpur, in Bastar district

An idol of Lord Ram being brought ahead of the 'Ram Navami' festival at Jagdalpur, in Bastar district

Credit: PTI Photo

A street near the Charminar is illuminated on the last day of the holy month of Ramzan ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in the Old City of Hyderabad, Wednesday.

A street near the Charminar is illuminated on the last day of the holy month of Ramzan ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in the Old City of Hyderabad, Wednesday.

Credit: PTI Photo

Muslim faithful attend the Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Hodan district football stadium in Mogadishu, Somalia

Muslim faithful attend the Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Hodan district football stadium in Mogadishu, Somalia

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 April 2024, 00:52 IST)
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT