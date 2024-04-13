JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 13, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 13 April 2024, 02:05 IST

Follow Us

Local resident Alexander Timofeyevich (L) sails with a neighbour on an inflatable boat through the flooded yard of his house to feed the dogs stranded on the roof, in Orenburg, Russia, April 12, 2024.

Local resident Alexander Timofeyevich (L) sails with a neighbour on an inflatable boat through the flooded yard of his house to feed the dogs stranded on the roof, in Orenburg, Russia, April 12, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Britain's Prince Harry participates in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Sentebale, a charity founded by him and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support children in Lesotho and Botswana, in Wellington, Florida, U.S., April 12, 2024.

Britain's Prince Harry participates in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Sentebale, a charity founded by him and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support children in Lesotho and Botswana, in Wellington, Florida, U.S., April 12, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel over the Israeli Lebanese border, as seen from northern Israel, April 12, 202

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel over the Israeli Lebanese border, as seen from northern Israel, April 12, 202

Credit: Reuters Photo

Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April turning the forest floor blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', in Halle, near Brussels, Belgium April 12, 2024

Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April turning the forest floor blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', in Halle, near Brussels, Belgium April 12, 2024

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 April 2024, 02:05 IST)
World newspictures

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT