News in Pics | April 13, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Local resident Alexander Timofeyevich (L) sails with a neighbour on an inflatable boat through the flooded yard of his house to feed the dogs stranded on the roof, in Orenburg, Russia, April 12, 2024.
Britain's Prince Harry participates in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Sentebale, a charity founded by him and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support children in Lesotho and Botswana, in Wellington, Florida, U.S., April 12, 2024.
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel over the Israeli Lebanese border, as seen from northern Israel, April 12, 202
Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April turning the forest floor blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', in Halle, near Brussels, Belgium April 12, 2024
(Published 13 April 2024, 02:05 IST)