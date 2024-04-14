JOIN US
world

News in Pics | April 14, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 14 April 2024, 02:04 IST

Military personnel stand guard as hundreds of refugees crossed over the river frontier between Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, following the fall of a strategic border town to rebels fighting Myanmar's military junta, in Mae Sot, Tak province, Thailand, April 13, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows a flooded residential area in Orsk, in Orenburg Region, Russia April 13, 2024

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman protects herself from the sun during hot weather in Bilbao, Spain, April 13, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Bahia - Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - April 13, 2024 Players and officials lineup before the match

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 14 April 2024, 02:04 IST)
