Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Goa nightclub fire: Accused owners booked Thailand tickets within an hour of blaze, say officials

According to the investigation by the Goa police, both Luthra brothers booked their tickets for Phuket in Thailand through a travel portal at 1.17 AM of December 7.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 15:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 15:58 IST
India NewsGoaThailandnightclubs

Follow us on :

Follow Us