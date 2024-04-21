JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 21, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 21 April 2024, 03:31 IST

Protest against Israeli PM Netanyahu's government and to call for the release of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas, in Tel Aviv

Protest against Israeli PM Netanyahu's government and to call for the release of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas, in Tel Aviv

Credit: Reuters Photo

Tourists and Hindu devotees are seen on the 272 steps of Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple at Batu Caves, Malaysia.

Tourists and Hindu devotees are seen on the 272 steps of Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple at Batu Caves, Malaysia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A view of a polling station that was damaged by a crowd during the first phase of the general election, in Khurai in Imphal East, Manipur, India.

A view of a polling station that was damaged by a crowd during the first phase of the general election, in Khurai in Imphal East, Manipur, India.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Jewish worshipper prays at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem.

A Jewish worshipper prays at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Credit: Reuters Photo

