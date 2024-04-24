JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 24, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 24 April 2024, 04:04 IST

Tennessee State Troopers detain a gun reform activist after the Republican Speaker of The House ordered the House gallery cleared following a vote by the House to adopt Senate Bill 1325 at the Tennessee State Capitol building in in Nashville, Tennessee, US, April 23, 2024. The bill will authorize teachers, principals, and school personnel to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman with her mouth sealed reacts during a protest to mark 200 days since the start of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel April 23, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man makes his way at a hill as African dust from the desert of Sahara covers the city of Athens, Greece, April 23, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People walk on a tulip field in Lisse, Netherlands April 23, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 24 April 2024, 04:04 IST)
World newsPhotos

