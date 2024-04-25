News in Pics | April 25, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Laurie Woodward Garcia from Tampa, Florida, holds a placard during a "die-in" protest in support of reproductive rights and emergency abortion care, as Supreme Court justices hear oral arguments over the legality of Idaho's Republican-backed, near-total abortion ban in medical-emergency situations, in Washington, U.S
Palestinians enjoy the beach on a hot day, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 24, 2024.
A visitor gestures amongst spring blossoms at Richmond Park in London, Britain, April 24, 2024.
Members of the band GeneSiS dance while they record a one-take cover dance video, in a shopping mall in Moscow, Russia.
(Published 25 April 2024, 04:03 IST)