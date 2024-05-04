Sexual abuse case: Second lookout notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, father; response sought by today evening

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday that a second lookout notice was issued against Prajwal Revanna and his father H D Revanna in the sexual abuse case registered against them, news agency ANI reported.
The SIT probing sexual harassment charges against Hassan MP Prajwal and his father, Holenarasipur MLA H D Revanna, booked a rape case against the former under IPC Section 376 (punishment for rape) after a second woman filed a complaint on Friday.
More to follow...
Published 04 May 2024, 07:13 IST