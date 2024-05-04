Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Sexual abuse case: Second lookout notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, father; response sought by today evening

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday that a second lookout notice was issued against Prajwal Revanna and his father H D Revanna in the sexual abuse case registered against them.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 May 2024, 07:13 IST
Last Updated : 04 May 2024, 07:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday that a second lookout notice was issued against Prajwal Revanna and his father H D Revanna in the sexual abuse case registered against them, news agency ANI reported.

The SIT probing sexual harassment charges against Hassan MP Prajwal and his father, Holenarasipur MLA H D Revanna, booked a rape case against the former under IPC Section 376 (punishment for rape) after a second woman filed a complaint on Friday.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2024, 07:13 IST
KarnatakaCrimeH D RevannaPrajwal Revanna

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT