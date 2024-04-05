JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 5, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 05 April 2024, 02:30 IST

Protesters rally at Legislative Plaza near the Tennessee State Capitol building to urge Governor Bill Lee to veto proposed anti-immigration bills HB2124 and SB2576 in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., April 4, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

View of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., April 4, 2024.

Credit: Reuters photo

People take part in a ceremony ahead of the demolition of a damaged building, following the earthquake, in Hualien, Taiwan April 5, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

View of a flooded area in Wheeling Island, West Virginia, U.S., as seen in this screen grab taken from a handout drone video released April 4, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh celebrates after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Muslims attend an 'Iftar' during the holy month of Ramadan at the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah, in Ajmer, Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 05 April 2024, 02:30 IST)
World newsPhotos

