Homeworld

News in Pics | April 6, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 06 April 2024, 02:33 IST

A Delta commercial airliner takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as a Southwest commercial airliner taxis in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., April 5, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Delta commercial airliners are seen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta

Credit: Reuters Photo

General view of Muslims performing evening prayers at the Grand Mosque on the eve of 27th Ramadan, during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Credit: Reuters Photo

Palestinians gather to mark Laylat Al-Qadr in Jerusalem's Old City

Credit: Reuters Photo

Telangana State Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy congratulating Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran on victory of Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud addresses the gathering during the centenary year celebration of the High Court Bar Association Nagpur, in Nagpur, Friday, April 5, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

lim devotees break their fast during ‘Iftar’ in the holy month of ‘Ramzan’, at the Jama Masjid, in New Delhi, Friday, April 5, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 06 April 2024, 02:33 IST)
World newsPhotos

