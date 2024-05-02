Who are the hosts of the Met Gala?

Try not to look too surprised. Wintour, 74, the global editorial director of Condé Nast and the editor-in-chief of Vogue, has been the driving force behind the gala since 1999 and has essentially become its perma-host. Since her first spin hosting the gala in 1995, she has been credited with transforming the event from a fusty dinner into one of the most coveted invites of the year, not to mention a blockbuster fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.