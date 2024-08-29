News in Pics | August 29, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A Sao Paulo fan holds an Uruguayan flag as a tribute to Juan Izquierdo, Uruguay's Nacional footballer who died after collapsing during a Copa Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Nacional, outside Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Coco Gauff (USA) hits to Tatjana Maria (GER) on day three of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony.
Credit: Thibault Camus/Pool via Reuters
Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris interacts with a customer as she visits Sandfly BBQ in Savannah, Georgia.
General view of French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and wife Claudia Bach during the opening ceremony.
Credit: Reuters Photo/Maja Smiejkowska
Published 29 August 2024, 00:01 IST