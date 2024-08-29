Home
News in Pics | August 29, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 August 2024, 00:01 IST

A Sao Paulo fan holds an Uruguayan flag as a tribute to Juan Izquierdo, Uruguay's Nacional footballer who died after collapsing during a Copa Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Nacional, outside Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Coco Gauff (USA) hits to Tatjana Maria (GER) on day three of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony.

Credit: Thibault Camus/Pool via Reuters

Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris interacts with a customer as she visits Sandfly BBQ in Savannah, Georgia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

General view of French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and wife Claudia Bach during the opening ceremony.

Credit: Reuters Photo/Maja Smiejkowska

