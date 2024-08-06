Home
News In Pics | August 6, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 August 2024, 02:07 IST

People swim in the lake inside Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence, after the resignation of the Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 5, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A supporter wearing a costume holds a placard with an image of Ariel Bibas, who has been held hostage in Gaza since the deadly October 7 Hamas attack, during a commemoration of his 5th birthday in Tel Aviv, Israel August 5, 2024. Ariel's younger brother Kfir, mother Shiri and father Yarden are also hostages in Gaza.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People loot a monitor, a computer and a duck from the Ganabhaban, the prime minister's residence, after the resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 5, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Paris 2024 Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Women's Balance Beam Final - Bercy Arena, Paris, France - August 05, 2024. Yaqin Zhou of China in action.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man holding a Bangladesh flag stands in front of a vehicle that was set on fire at the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence, after the resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 5, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 06 August 2024, 02:07 IST
World newsPhotos

