JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | December 17, 2023: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 16 December 2023, 20:56 IST

Follow Us

People outside the illuminated Taj Mahal Palace during the celebration of its 120th year, at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

People outside the illuminated Taj Mahal Palace during the celebration of its 120th year, at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Brides line up during the collective wedding ceremony for 9 same-sex couples organized by "House 1", an NGO and residential shelter in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Brides line up during the collective wedding ceremony for 9 same-sex couples organized by "House 1", an NGO and residential shelter in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

People stand near a nativity scene and a Christmas tree, in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican.

People stand near a nativity scene and a Christmas tree, in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican.

Credit: Reuters Photo

General view of Brankov bridge over the river Sava ahead of the parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia.

General view of Brankov bridge over the river Sava ahead of the parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump wear flags on the day of his rally in Durham, New Hampshire.

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump wear flags on the day of his rally in Durham, New Hampshire.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman wearing a Christmas tree hat uses her phone outside a shop on Bond Street in London.

A woman wearing a Christmas tree hat uses her phone outside a shop on Bond Street in London.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 December 2023, 20:56 IST)
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT