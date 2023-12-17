News in Pics | December 17, 2023: Best photos from around the world

People outside the illuminated Taj Mahal Palace during the celebration of its 120th year, at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Brides line up during the collective wedding ceremony for 9 same-sex couples organized by "House 1", an NGO and residential shelter in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Credit: Reuters Photo
People stand near a nativity scene and a Christmas tree, in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican.
Credit: Reuters Photo
General view of Brankov bridge over the river Sava ahead of the parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump wear flags on the day of his rally in Durham, New Hampshire.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman wearing a Christmas tree hat uses her phone outside a shop on Bond Street in London.
Credit: Reuters Photo