Homeworld

News in Pics | December 5, 2023

Last Updated 05 December 2023, 01:38 IST

An explosion takes place during Israeli air strikes over Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters Photo

One World Trader Center stands in Lower Manhattan as people watch aboard the Staten Island Ferry in New York City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People watch a Christmas light show at the Ayala Triangle Gardens, operated by Ayala Land Inc., in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown defends in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Credit: USA Today Sports via Reuters Photo

AAP MP Raghav Chadha pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi after his suspension was revoked by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on the first day of Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 05 December 2023, 01:38 IST)
