JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | February 26, 2024

Best pictures from around the world
Last Updated 26 February 2024, 17:44 IST

Follow Us

Palestinians visit a cemetery, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 26, 2024.

Palestinians visit a cemetery, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 26, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A farmer burns a Russian flag during a protest of European farmers over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, on the day of an EU Agriculture Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium February 26, 2024.

A farmer burns a Russian flag during a protest of European farmers over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, on the day of an EU Agriculture Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium February 26, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Protesters lie on the ground as Ultra-Ortodox Jewish men protest against attempts to change government policy that grants ultra-Orthodox Jews exemptions from military conscription in Jerusalem February 26, 2024.

Protesters lie on the ground as Ultra-Ortodox Jewish men protest against attempts to change government policy that grants ultra-Orthodox Jews exemptions from military conscription in Jerusalem February 26, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People help to raise a collage by artist Amir Chodorov depicting the faces of the Nova party victims, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Reim, southern Israel, February 25, 2024.

People help to raise a collage by artist Amir Chodorov depicting the faces of the Nova party victims, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Reim, southern Israel, February 25, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 February 2024, 17:44 IST)
World newsPhotos

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT