Homeworld

News in Pics | February 28, 2024

Best pictures from around the world
Last Updated 28 February 2024, 04:28 IST

An ambulance with a headset, that helps doctors monitor and help patients from a distance, is showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain February 27, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man attempts to resuscitate a man from Mexico who is unconscious and lays on the shore of the Rio Grande River in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, February 24, 2024. Moments earlier, the now unconscious man had led a group of migrants into the Rio Grande River with intentions to cross into Eagle Pass, Texas, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An Iranian woman walks past campaign posters for the parliamentary election in Tehran, Iran, February 27, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United - Ewood Park, Blackburn, Britain - February 27, 2024 Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics scores their first goal.

Credit: Reuters Photo

