News in Pics | January 20, 2023

Members of Rapid Action Force (RAF) sit in front of a painting of Hindu Lord Ram, his wife Goddess Sita and younger brother Laxman on a street ahead of the opening of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya in India, January 19, 2024
Reuters Photo
Israeli soldiers ride in military vehicles near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, in Israel, January 19, 2024.
Reuters Photo
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after winning his third round match against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Reuters Photo
Ethiopian Orthodox Church choir members sing during the annual Epiphany celebration called "Timket" to commemorate Jesus Christ's baptism in the Jordan River by John the Baptist, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 19, 2024
Reuters Photo