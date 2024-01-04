News in Pics | January 4, 2024

Avi Hasidim visits the apartment in which his son, Naor Hasidim, and Naor's girlfriend, Sivan Elkabets, were killed during the deadly October 7 attack by gunmen from Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Kibbutz Kfar Aza in southern Israel January 3, 2024.
A giant Israeli flag is seen on a billboard with a message in Hebrew saying 'we will win’, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel January 3, 2024.
Children look on during the funeral of Ahmad Hammoud, who was killed along with Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri of what security sources said was an Israeli drone strike in Beirut on Tuesday, in Burj al-Shemali in Tyre, Lebanon, January 3, 2024.