News in Pics | June 12, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Strawberry Moon, seen from Srinagar, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. It is the last full moon before the summer solstice and marks the end of the spring season.
Puri king and Jagannath temple managing committee (JTMC) chairman Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb takes part in rituals on the occasion of 'Snan Purnima', in Puri, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Snan Purnima is a sacred bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, marking the beginning of Rath Yatra celebrations.
A priest performs 'Purnima Snan', a sacred bath ritual of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, in Nadia, West Bengal, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The ceremonial bathing is known as Snana Yatra.
People dance as they protest against federal immigration sweeps, in downtown Los Angeles, California.
A photographer is silhouetted against the full moon known as the strawberry moon in Arinaga, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, June 11, 2025.
A faithful holds a toy lion wearing papal clothing, on the day of Pope Leo XIV's general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican June 11, 2025.
