Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | June 13, 2025: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 03:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Law enforcement officers stand guard, during a protest against federal immigration sweeps, in Los Angeles, California, US, June 12, 2025

Law enforcement officers stand guard, during a protest against federal immigration sweeps, in Los Angeles, California, US, June 12, 2025

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A tail of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane that crashed is seen stuck on a building after the incident in Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2025.

A tail of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane that crashed is seen stuck on a building after the incident in Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A protestor holds empty bullet shells and teargas canisters as he reacts in front of burning vehicles during a demonstration against the death of a blogger in police custody last week, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya June 12, 2025.

A protestor holds empty bullet shells and teargas canisters as he reacts in front of burning vehicles during a demonstration against the death of a blogger in police custody last week, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya June 12, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Rescue workers carry the covered body of a victim as the death toll from floods continues to rise, in Mthatha, Eastern Cape province, South Africa, June 12, 2025.

Rescue workers carry the covered body of a victim as the death toll from floods continues to rise, in Mthatha, Eastern Cape province, South Africa, June 12, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 03:26 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us