News in Pics | June 13, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Law enforcement officers stand guard, during a protest against federal immigration sweeps, in Los Angeles, California, US, June 12, 2025
A tail of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane that crashed is seen stuck on a building after the incident in Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2025.
A protestor holds empty bullet shells and teargas canisters as he reacts in front of burning vehicles during a demonstration against the death of a blogger in police custody last week, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya June 12, 2025.
Rescue workers carry the covered body of a victim as the death toll from floods continues to rise, in Mthatha, Eastern Cape province, South Africa, June 12, 2025.
Published 13 June 2025, 03:26 IST