Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | June 22, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 June 2024, 03:06 IST
Last Updated : 22 June 2024, 03:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
An Aymara musician plays an instrument during an ancestral ceremony to ring in the Andean New Year 5532, in the Apacheta de Huaripampa Caiconi La Merced, in La Paz, Bolivia June 21, 2024.

An Aymara musician plays an instrument during an ancestral ceremony to ring in the Andean New Year 5532, in the Apacheta de Huaripampa Caiconi La Merced, in La Paz, Bolivia June 21, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A local resident holds bottles of water next to a wildfire burning in the village of Latas, in southern Greece, June 21, 2024.

A local resident holds bottles of water next to a wildfire burning in the village of Latas, in southern Greece, June 21, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Euro 2024 - Group D - Netherlands v France - Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig, Germany - June 21, 2024 General view during a minutes applause before the match in memory of former referee and UEFA general secretary Gerhard Aigner

Euro 2024 - Group D - Netherlands v France - Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig, Germany - June 21, 2024 General view during a minutes applause before the match in memory of former referee and UEFA general secretary Gerhard Aigner

Credit: Reuters Photo

Diving - European Aquatics Championships - Serbian Institute For Sports And Sports Medicine, Belgrade, Serbia - June 21, 2024 Italy's Francesco Casalini and Julian Verzotto in action during the men's synchronised 10m platform final

Diving - European Aquatics Championships - Serbian Institute For Sports And Sports Medicine, Belgrade, Serbia - June 21, 2024 Italy's Francesco Casalini and Julian Verzotto in action during the men's synchronised 10m platform final

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2024, 03:06 IST
World newsIn Pictures

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT