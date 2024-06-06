Home
News in Pics | June 6, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 06 June 2024, 04:21 IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee salute during a ceremony to mark the 69th Memorial Day at the Seoul National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Reuters Photo

A photograph of the macaw feathers is projected on the National Congress building as part of the events to commemorate World Environment Day, in Brasilia, Brazil, Brazil, June 5, 2024.

Reuters Photo

Photographs of animals are projected on the building of the National Congress as part of the events commemorating World Environment Day, in Brasilia, Brazil, Brazil, June 5, 2024.

Reuters Photo

Britain's Anne, The Princess Royal, President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission arrives for the Commonwealth War Grave Commission's Great Vigil to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at the Bayeux War Cemetery in Normandy, France. June 5, 2024.

Reuters Photo

Published 06 June 2024, 04:21 IST
