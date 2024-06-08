News in Pics | June 8, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows the media a letter that he received from President Droupadi Murmu inviting him to form a new government after meeting her at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, June 7, 2024.
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2024 General view during the semi final match between Norway's Casper Ruud and Germany's Alexander Zverev
A man jumps into the Indian Ocean waters to join other revellers in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia June 7, 2024.
Conservationists inspect a turtle after it laid eggs at the shore of the South China Sea at Redang Island, Malaysia.
A woman cleans debris from an apartment in a multi-storey residential building damaged in recent shelling by U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, according the Russian Defence Ministry, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Luhansk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, June 7, 2024.
Published 08 June 2024, 04:08 IST