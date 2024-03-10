JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | March 10, 2024

Best pictures from around the world.
Last Updated 10 March 2024, 01:20 IST

Dharamsala: India's R Ashwin shows the ball as he takes a five-wicket haul during the 3rd day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamsala, Satutday, March 9, 2024.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Kashi Vishwanath temple, in Varanasi, Saturday, March 9, 2024

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during unveiling of the statue of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, in Jorhat, Assam, Saturday, March 9, 2024.

PTI
Displaced Palestinians look out from a bus window, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2024.

REUTERS

(Published 10 March 2024, 01:20 IST)
