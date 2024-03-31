JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | March 31, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 31 March 2024, 00:54 IST

A firefighting robot passes after a massive fire broke out at a military ammunition facility in Bogor.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Worshippers attend Easter vigil mass at the St. Joanes, Legio Maria of African Church Mission within Fort Jesus in Kibera district of Nairobi.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People walk to the gate after breaking their fast, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in front of Al-Azhar mosque, in Cairo.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Migrant shears past razor wire fence to enter the United States in El Paso.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tunis.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages, in Tel Aviv

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 31 March 2024, 00:54 IST)
