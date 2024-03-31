News in Pics | March 31, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A firefighting robot passes after a massive fire broke out at a military ammunition facility in Bogor.
Worshippers attend Easter vigil mass at the St. Joanes, Legio Maria of African Church Mission within Fort Jesus in Kibera district of Nairobi.
People walk to the gate after breaking their fast, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in front of Al-Azhar mosque, in Cairo.
Migrant shears past razor wire fence to enter the United States in El Paso.
People protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tunis.
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages, in Tel Aviv
(Published 31 March 2024, 00:54 IST)