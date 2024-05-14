News in Pics | May 14, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Boxer Mike Tyson promotes one of his energy products during a news conference, ahead of a sanctioned professional fight against Jake Paul which is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20, in New York City
Explosives are detonated to free the container ship Dali, after it was trapped following its collision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse, in Baltimore, Maryland, US.
A Pomeranian dog waits in its cage to compete during the 148th Westminster kennel Club Dog Show at the Billy Jean King United States Tennis Center in New York City.
Students stage a night-long pro-Palestinian rally in front of the University of Athens
Greta Gerwig, Jury President of the 77th Cannes Film Festival reacts while standing on the balcony at the Hotel Martinez on the eve of the opening of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.
A man carries a bag at a flooded street in downtown Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.
Published 14 May 2024, 00:12 IST