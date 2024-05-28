Home
News in Pics | May 28, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 02:55 IST
Aamir Khan, 24, an auto-rickshaw driver covers his face with a scarf to avoid warm air during a hot summer day, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the temperature rose above 52 degrees Celsius (125.6 degrees Fahrenheit), as the heatwave continues in Mohenjo Daro, Pakistan May 27

Credit: Reuters Photo

A tank manoeuvres near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel, May 27, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Giro d'Italia - Stage 21 - Roma to Roma - Italy - May 26, 2024 General view as the peloton passes the Colosseum during stage 21

Credit: Reuters Photo

Mourners react next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people, during their funeral in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 27, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

