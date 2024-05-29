News in Pics | May 29, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media, as his criminal trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 continues, at Manhattan state court in New York City, U.S. May 28, 2024.
Honour guard members stand during a welcome ceremony for President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 28, 2024.
A Palestinian rides a bicycle with children along with their belongings as they flee Rafah due to an Israeli military operation, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 28, 2024.
Sergii Polituchyi, Ukrainian publisher and businessman, shows Reuters journalist one of craters next to his printing house, which appeared after a recent Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine May 26, 2024.
Published 29 May 2024, 04:34 IST