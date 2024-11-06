Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | November 6, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 21:17 IST

Comments
Israelis demonstrate after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, in Tel Aviv

Credit: Reuters Photo

Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - November 5, 2024 General view as fireworks are seen on Bonfire Night before the match

Credit: Reuters Photo

Volunteers and locals sweep mud off the street caused by heavy rains in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain, November 5, 2024

Credit: Reuters Photo

Supporters of the Pro-Independence Party and Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana congregate to chant and celebrate in front of the San Juan headquarters of the Pro-Independence Party during the U.S. general elections in San Juan, Puerto Rico, November 5, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People line up to vote in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, on Election Day, in Chandler, Arizona

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman sits and stretches as she waits to vote as the Italian Heritage Center has had a line over an hour long since 7 am in Maine's 2nd congressional district during the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Election Day in Portland, Maine, U.S., November 5, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 05 November 2024, 21:17 IST
World news

