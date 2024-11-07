News in Pics | November 7, 2024: Best photos from around the world

German Chancellor Scholz attends media briefing after sacking Finance Minister Lindner, in Berlin
VfB Stuttgart fans with flares inside the stadium before the match
Protest after Israeli PM Netanyahu's sacked defense minister Yoav Gallant, in Jerusalem
Republican presidential nominee former US President Donald Trump is joined onstage by his wife Melania at his election night rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach
Jennifer Petito gestures after Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald speech at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks to Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa
Published 06 November 2024, 21:55 IST