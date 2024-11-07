Home
world

News in Pics | November 7, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 21:55 IST

German Chancellor Scholz attends media briefing after sacking Finance Minister Lindner, in Berlin

Credit: Reuters Photo

VfB Stuttgart fans with flares inside the stadium before the match

Credit: Reuters Photo

Protest after Israeli PM Netanyahu's sacked defense minister Yoav Gallant, in Jerusalem

Credit: Reuters Photo

Republican presidential nominee former US President Donald Trump is joined onstage by his wife Melania at his election night rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach

Credit: Reuters Photo

Jennifer Petito gestures after Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald speech at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida

Credit: Reuters Photo

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks to Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 06 November 2024, 21:55 IST
