News in Pics | October 9, 2024: Best photos from around the world

An artist dressed as Goddess Kali performs in a Ram Barat procession during the ‘Navratri’ festival, in Bhopal
The moon is seen over a building in Beirut southern suburbs, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon
Aurelio Ortiz sits in his flooded home after Hurricane Milton brought heavy rain to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on its way to Florida, in Celestun, Mexico
A view of northern lights over the skies of Sodankyla, Lapland, Finland Courtesy of All About Lapland/Alexander Kuznetsov/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Courtesy of All About Lapland/Alexander Kuznetsov via Reuters
A combination picture shows satellite views of the Rio Negro River in the Amazonas state, Brazil, in 2024, with sandbanks exposed due to drought and the same area, back in 2021.
European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-2/Handout via Reuters
Published 09 October 2024, 03:48 IST