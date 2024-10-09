Home
News in Pics | October 9, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 03:48 IST

An artist dressed as Goddess Kali performs in a Ram Barat procession during the ‘Navratri’ festival, in Bhopal

PTI

The moon is seen over a building in Beirut southern suburbs, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon

Reuters

Aurelio Ortiz sits in his flooded home after Hurricane Milton brought heavy rain to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on its way to Florida, in Celestun, Mexico

Reuters

A view of northern lights over the skies of Sodankyla, Lapland, Finland Courtesy of All About Lapland/Alexander Kuznetsov/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Courtesy of All About Lapland/Alexander Kuznetsov via Reuters

A combination picture shows satellite views of the Rio Negro River in the Amazonas state, Brazil, in 2024, with sandbanks exposed due to drought and the same area, back in 2021.

European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-2/Handout via Reuters

