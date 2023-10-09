Home
Homeworld

News in Pics, October 9: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 09 October 2023, 00:36 IST

Argentine presidential candidate Myriam Bregman of the left-wing coalition attends the presidential debate ahead of the October 22 general elections, at the University of Buenos Aires' Law School, Argentina.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Fiorentina's Pietro Terracciano fouls Napoli's Victor Osimhen to concede a penalty.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Pro-Israel demonstrators protest during the second day of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, in Manhattan in New York City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An Israeli tank drives on a road following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, near Sderot in southern Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man digs a grave in the aftermath of an earthquake at Herat province in Afghanistan.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 09 October 2023, 00:36 IST)
World newsFootballIsraelPalestineUS newsGaza

