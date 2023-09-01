Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | September 1, 2023

Last Updated 01 September 2023, 03:01 IST

Smoke rises from a burning building amid a deadly fire, in Johannesburg, South Africa, August 31, 2023, in this image obtained from social media.

Credit: X/@odirileram/via Reuters

Farmers stack cotton at a cotton purchase station in Hami. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with R Praggnanandhaa and his family.

Credit: X/@rpragchess

Armed Indonesian soldiers attend a ceremony as they are deployed to secure the upcoming 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 1, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ricardo Macieira, regional manager, Europe stands to simulate the iris scan near the biometric imaging device, the Orb of the identity and financial public utility Worldcoin, to create a World ID digital passport, being able to trade in cryptocurrency issued, in Berlin, Germany August 1, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 01 September 2023, 03:01 IST)
