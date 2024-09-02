Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | September 2, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 September 2024, 00:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Mexico's Interior Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde Lujan delivers the sixth and final report of the mandate of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in Mexico City.

Mexico's Interior Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde Lujan delivers the sixth and final report of the mandate of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in Mexico City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Protest against the government and in support for the hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack, in Tel Aviv.

Protest against the government and in support for the hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack, in Tel Aviv.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Hotel workers strike in Waikiki as some 10,000 U.S. hotel workers represented by the Unite Here union began a multi-day strike in several cities after contract talks with hotel operators Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels reached an impasse, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Hotel workers strike in Waikiki as some 10,000 U.S. hotel workers represented by the Unite Here union began a multi-day strike in several cities after contract talks with hotel operators Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels reached an impasse, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Funeral of hostage Eden Yerushalmi whose body was brought from Gaza to Israel, in Petach Tikva.

Funeral of hostage Eden Yerushalmi whose body was brought from Gaza to Israel, in Petach Tikva.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Palestinian walk amidst the rubble of buildings destroyed after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian walk amidst the rubble of buildings destroyed after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2024, 00:50 IST
World newsIsraelUS newsTel Aviv

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT