News in pics, September 26 | Best pictures from around the world

Last Updated 25 September 2023, 18:31 IST

A volunteer carries an idol of Lord Ganesha for immersion in the Arabian Sea during the seventh day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Newly-wed actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha pose for photographs upon their arrival in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Dignitaries at the formal induction of C-295 MW transport aircraft, at the Hindon Air Force Station, Monday.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Corn plants are seen at sunset in a farm near Rafaela, Argentina.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Women pluck rice from a paddy in West Bengal's Midnapore.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

A one-month-old female giant panda cub lies in an incubator at the Moscow Zoo in Russia.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Japan's Ushioku Kohane in action on the balance beam during the women's artistic gymnastics subdivision 3 team final at the Asian Games.

Credit: Reuters Photo

