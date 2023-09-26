News in pics, September 26 | Best pictures from around the world

A volunteer carries an idol of Lord Ganesha for immersion in the Arabian Sea during the seventh day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Newly-wed actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha pose for photographs upon their arrival in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI Photo
Dignitaries at the formal induction of C-295 MW transport aircraft, at the Hindon Air Force Station, Monday.
Credit: PTI Photo
Corn plants are seen at sunset in a farm near Rafaela, Argentina.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Women pluck rice from a paddy in West Bengal's Midnapore.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A one-month-old female giant panda cub lies in an incubator at the Moscow Zoo in Russia.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Japan's Ushioku Kohane in action on the balance beam during the women's artistic gymnastics subdivision 3 team final at the Asian Games.
Credit: Reuters Photo