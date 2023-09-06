Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | September 6, 2023

Here are the best photos from around the world.
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 04:58 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

The Empire State Building is seen in New York City, New York, U.S., September 5, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims take part in a mourning ceremony, during the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen, in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq September 5, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assists while Commander of the Ground Forces colonel general Oleksandr Syrsky signs a national flag during their visit to a position of Ukrainian service members at a front line near the town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine September 5, 2023.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting on the implementation of the development program for the cities of Anadyr, Magadan and Yakutsk in the Russian Far East, via video link in Sochi, Russia September 5, 2023.

Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 September 2023, 04:58 IST)
United StatesRussia-Ukraine crisisPhotosFrance

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT