News in Pics | September 6, 2023

The Empire State Building is seen in New York City, New York, U.S., September 5, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims take part in a mourning ceremony, during the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen, in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq September 5, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assists while Commander of the Ground Forces colonel general Oleksandr Syrsky signs a national flag during their visit to a position of Ukrainian service members at a front line near the town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine September 5, 2023.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters Photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting on the implementation of the development program for the cities of Anadyr, Magadan and Yakutsk in the Russian Far East, via video link in Sochi, Russia September 5, 2023.
Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters Photo