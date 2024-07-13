Nigerian school building collapses killing 22 people

Twenty-two people were killed after a two-storey school building collapsed in central Nigeria's Plateau state, Sky news reported on Saturday.

A total of 154 people were trapped under the debris, and everyone apart from those who died was rescued and is being treated for injuries in various hospitals, the media house said citing a police spokesperson.

Thirty people are still in hospital, Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said in a Facebook post, adding that rescue efforts had ended and the site cleared.